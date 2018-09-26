Zahid does not understand pulse of Sabahans – Gabungan Sabah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Umno president Datuk Dr Zahid Hamidi, it appears, do not understand the pulse and grievances of many Sabahans.

Gabungan Sabah chairman Datuk Mohd Noor Mansoor said this after chairing the monthly Gabungan Sabah full central council meeting here in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

Mohd Noor was commenting on the statement made by Zahid yesterday about giving more autonomy to Umno Sabah.

He said the main point is not to have Malaya parties participating in the new coalition of Sabah political parties.

“Gabungan Sabah (GS) and Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) share the same struggle, which is to uphold and restore the Malaysian Agreement 1963,” he said.

The last general election was ample proof of the strong sentiments on Sabah’s rights. Both BN and PH made promises on Sabah’s autonomy and to restore these rights, including increasing the oil royalty to 20% and return of 40% Federal revenue collected in Sabah. All these promises have remain unfulfilled.

Recently, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir acknowledged the equal status of Sabah, Sarawak and Malaya.

“Equal status and autonomy means Malaya-based parties should not meddle in the affairs of local Sabah and Sarawak-based parties.

“In short, equal status means that no parties in Malaya should set up in Sabah or Sarawak,” Mohd Noor said.

To demonstrate their sincerity, the Malayan parties should leave Sabah, he said.