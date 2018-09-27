Nation 

1MDB: MACC records Rosmah’s statement

Rosmah arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya.— Reuters photo

Rosmah is escorted into MACC headquarters. — Bernama photo

PUTRAJAYA: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, yesterday gave her statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at its headquarters here.

Rosmah had arrived at the MACC headquarters at 9.50am to give a statement in connection with the investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when contacted by Bernama, said Rosmah had not completed giving her statement.

“Yes, the process of recording her statement is continuing,” he said and did not elaborate.

Scores of local and foreign reporters had gathered at the MACC headquarters as early as 6.30am.

On Tuesday, MACC officers served a notice on Rosmah at her home in Taman Duta, requiring her to be at the MACC headquarters yesterday to give a statement.

Last Thursday, Azam said the commission did not dismiss the possibility of Rosmah being prosecuted soon. —Bernama

 

