Abdul Karim hails Apex Court ruling as ‘a good decision’

KUCHING: Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hails the recent Federal Court’s ruling that the federal and state governments can sue individuals for defamation as “a good decision”.

“Well, that is the Federal Court decision. I’ve not gone into details on that. Well, the court has made a decision. So we just accept it.

“I strongly believe that the government or any individual or organisation including the government, if they are being defamed by an individual or organisation, they have got a right to sue, because the government is seen as an entity, just like an organisation, just like a company,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Abdul Karim, who is a lawyer by profession, went on to say: “If we accuse the company of acting maliciously or seditiously then I think an individual or the government or whoever has been aggrieved by that act of that company or that organisation can sue.”

Similarly, he said if any person said anything that is not right against the government, the government should reserve the right to sue.

“To say that the government has done something wrong, like in this case the money from the government has suddenly disappeared.

“So you must come (up) with facts. If it is not true, then I believe the government can sue you. This is exactly what happened. He (Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen) was saying there was a ‘black hole’.

“And that the money goes into the ‘black hole’ and hilang (missing) when the actual fact is that it’s not missing,” he said.

Abdul Karim believed that the latest court decision, in a way, “will restrain unscrupulous people from saying unscrupulously, acting unscrupulously towards any individual, organisation, company or the government”.

“So I think it is a good decision,” he concluded.

The Federal Court in Putrajaya yesterday ruled that the federal and state governments can sue individuals for defamation when dismissing Chong’s appeal against the majority decision of the Court of Appeal which ruled that the Sarawak government and the State Financial Authority (second respondent) could sue him for defamation.

In April 2013, the Sarawak government and the State Financial Authority filed an action in the Kuching High Court against Chong for defamation over his allegations that “RM11 billion disappearing into a black hole”.

The allegations were published in a national Chinese daily and a news portal as well as in pamphlets distributed by Chong and the Democratic Action Party (DAP).