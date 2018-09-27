Awang Tengah leads Sarawak delegation to visit fish cage farm in China

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan and his entourage from Sarawak visited a cage culture farm at Hianan in the People’s Republic of China.

The delegation was at Hainan Chenhai Aquatic Co Ltd to get a better insight on the operation of cage culture farming.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development and Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, and the delegates are on a five-day visit to China, according to Sarawak Timber Industry Corporation (STIDC) via a press statement.

One of the objectives is for them to attend a ceremony on the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for an aquaculture investment project in Sarawak.

Another is to meet potential investors from China.

“The visit aims to understand the operation of such farms as Sarawak has the potential to adopt the type of fish farming implemented in China,” the statement said.

The delegation is expected to depart for Wenchang today (Sept 27) to visit another farming site, Hainan Dingda Aquaculture Co. Ltd.

Among those in the delegation are Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and SME Development and also Assistant Minister of E-Commerce Datuk Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Industries and Investment Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, permanent secretary to Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar as well as STIDC acting general manager Hashim Bojet and Pusaka Capital Sdn Bhd COO Mohd Nor Topek Julaihi.