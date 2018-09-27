Bangladeshi man charged with bribery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUANTAN: A Bangladeshi man was charged in the Sessions Court here yesterday with two counts of giving bribes totalling RM5,000 to the deputy commander of Op Gading, three years ago.

Rayhan Shahid, 45, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him before judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib.

The accused from Bogra, Bangladesh was charged with giving RM3,000 to Sanifah Yusof, 41, as an inducement not to take enforcement action on him for operating illegal farm in Lembah Bertam, Cameron Highlands.

The offence was allegedly committed at Coffee House, Hotel Heritage, Jalan Gereja, Cameron Highlands at 11am on May 13, 2015.

Rayhan also faced a second charge of giving RM2,000 to the same person at Restoran Strawberry Park Resort in Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands at 10.15pm on May 21, 2015, as an inducement not to take action against him over the illegal farming.

The charge, under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Agency Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The accused was allowed bail at RM10,000 in one surety for both charges and ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC deputy public prosecutor Siti Sarah Zainal Abiddin while the accused was presented by counsel Muhammad Zakuan Mokhtar.

The court fixed Oct 17 for mention. — Bernama