BN forms shadow cabinet for every ministry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) has formed a shadow cabinet for every ministry under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to boost its role as the opposition in Parliament.

The shadow cabinet using the Portfolio Committee (JKP) was formed following a discussion between the BN component parties namely Umno, MCA, MIC and PBRS.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said every JKP comprised the joint-chairmen involving several BN Members of Parliament (MPs).

“The JKP will then appoint at least three other professionals including women and youths especially the second-liners.

The JKP plays a role as a check and balance for every ministry.

It also provides a policy watch as well as formulating alternative policies to compete against the PH policies,” he told a media conference here yesterday.

The JKP will involve four clusters with the first being the Prime Minister’s Department Cluster; Human Resources and Security including the Prime Minister’s Department JKP under Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Home Ministry JKP namely Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim and Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, and Defence JKP namely Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri and Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris.

The second cluster is Finance, Economy and Industries including the Finance JKP involving Khairy Jamaluddin and Arthur Joseph Kurup.

The third cluster is Education, Social and Culture including Education JKP involving Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

The fourth cluster is the Infrastructure, Technology and Health including the Communications and Multimedia JKP involving Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

Annuar added that all the JKPs would be involved in the formulation of the alternative budget headed by Khairy.

In addition, he said Members of Parliament from the other blocks namely Gagasan Sabah, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and PAS were also welcome to join the JKP if they wished to do so.

Meanwhile, Annuar urged the Johor Menteri Besar to take stern action against a member of the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MPIB) for not using the Malay Language in government official business recently.

Annuar, who is also chairman of the Umno Language and Culture Council, urged that the PH government particularly the DAP to state their stand on the issue.

He said the act of ignoring the Malay Language in government official business had insulted the Sultan and the special position of the language.

On Tuesday, the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar was angry over the act of an MPIB council member using Chinese language in an official letter. — Bernama