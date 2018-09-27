CM approves RM20 mln for PPNS to build new headquarters

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has approved RM20 million for Sarawak State Farmers’ Organization (PPNS) to build their new headquarters on a plot of land in Pentagon, Kota Samarahan.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas revealed that the Land and Survey Department has identified the three acres of land and the channeling of the approved fund has been expedited.

“Ministry of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development will do our best to speed up the construction work so that PPNS will have their dream headquarters completed with ICT facilities,” Uggah said, when officiating at PPNS Sarawak 33rd AGM here Thursday.

His text of speech was read out by Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

Uggah advised the PPNS members to carry out short term and long term projects by working closely with other relevant agencies to achieve better result, faster and more effectively.

“Build up relationship with Agriculture Department, Salcra, Fama, Risda, Malaysia Cocoa Board, Malaysia Pepper Board, MPOB and other government agencies. PPNS members must follow their programmes because their main target group are you,” Uggah stressed.

Uggah also advised PPNS members to work closely together to develop business opportunities among themselves by networking to get better result.

“PPNS must play role in co-ordinating the members production starting from manufacturing, processing and all the way to marketing, and government will be more than ready to help,” Uggah said.

Meanwhile, chairman of PPNS, Datuk Sylvester Entrie Ak Muran revealed that the 33rd AGM was attended by 171 members out of 28 branches from throughout of Sarawak.

He said PPNS has been self-reliant financially with no annual allocation or grant from the government.

“All operational expenses and activities were financed from income generated from successful contracts through quotation and tenders,” he said.

He added that PPNS did not get the opportunity to secure contract with good profit margin in 2017, that caused them to only be able to generate RM25 million revenue, which was 25 per cent lesser than their achievement in 2016.

He attributed the situation to the changes in government procurement policy that have denied PPNS to participate in some of the opportunities due to licensing issue.