Corruption: Umno MP, brother in remand

PUTRAJAYA: An Umno Member of Parliament with the ‘Datuk Seri’ title and an older brother are in remand for four

An Umno Member of Parliament with the ‘Datuk Seri’ title (centre) and an older brother are escorted by MACC personnel. — Bernama photo

days beginning yesterday to facilitate investigation into a  corruption case.

Also in remand was a 36-year-old man, who is a director of a company linked to the Datuk Seri.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim issued the remand order against the three men under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code following applications from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) .

According to MACC, the MP was detained at 11am at the MACC headquarters here on Tuesday, while the brother was picked up in Sungai Buloh just a few minutes later and the company director at 5.30pm, also here on Tuesday. — Bernama

