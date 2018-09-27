Couple injured after car knocked by police MPV

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A couple sustained injuries after their Perodua Myvi car was knocked by a police MPV vehicle along Jalan Kepayan, at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) traffic light.

Acting city police chief Superintendent George Abd Rakman said both victims, in their early and late 30s, are currently being warded at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

“Police investigation at the scene revealed that the incident happend around 7.15am today, when the police MPV car tried to avoid a Perodua Viva car that stop suddenly while tailing from behind.

“The MPV swerved to the left and avoid a road divider but knocked into a Proton Gen2 and a Perodua Myvi car on the opposite lane,” he said.

George said following the incident, both husband and wife from the Perodua Myvi car sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The woman driver of the Perodua Myvi car sustained neck injury while the husband, who is also a police officer, suffered face injury,” said George.

Both the police officer of the MPV car and the woman driver of the Proton Gen2 however escaped unhurt.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.