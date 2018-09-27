Cycling with TYT, CM to celebrate 65th birthday

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Head of State Tuan Yang Terutama Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife, Toh Puan Norlida RM Jasni, will be among those cycling from Tanjung Lipat to the State Administration building in Likas on October 7.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Dr. Jaujan Sambakong, said, the activity is part of the 65th birthday celebration of the Head of State which falls on October 6.

This activity, he said, is something new in the annual celebration, said Jaujan, who is also the event’s organizing chairman.

Speaking to reporters here yesterday, Jaujan said, the cycling event is open to the public and those who are interested to ride with the Head of State, his wife, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and state leaders can join them at 7 am on the said date.

“This is a joy ride activity so bring your bicycles and join us,” he said, adding that about 1,000 people have registered for the ride.

The ride, he said, is aimed at providing Juhar an opportunity to mingle with the masses and at the same time promote a healthy lifestyle for all. It was also the proposal by Norlida, he disclosed.

Jaujan, who is also the Local Government and Housing minister, said that 10 programs have been lined up for the celebration which will start on October 5 with ‘tahlil’ prayers at all mosques throughout the state.

On October 6, Juhar will be inspecting a Guard of Honour at Padang Merdeka where there will also be a march past by uniformed bodies. The state awards investiture ceremony will be held at the Istana Negeri later in the morning and the state banquet in the evening.

Juhar and Norlida will also be feting less fortunate children from Tawau on October 11, Juhar said, and added that there will also be the annual golf tournament with the Head of State.