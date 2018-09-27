Digi is top ranked Malaysian firm in Global Diversity and Inclusion Index

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) was the only Malaysian company to make the top 50 in the Thomson Reuters Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Index for 2018.

Ranked #46 on the Index, Digi was one of the three Malaysian companies to make it to the top 100 global listing. The company was also one of the 15 Asian companies who made it to the Global D&I Index for 2018.

Digi’s chief human resource officer, Haroon Bhatti, sees the recognition as an encouragement for the company to continue building an open and dynamic work culture. At Digi, adopting D&I strategy increases employee engagement, drives innovation and growth in the company.

“We believe in providing everyone an opportunity to grow – a diverse and dynamic workforce is the way forward and we are able to learn from each other’s strengths and differences,’ he said.

Launched in 2016, the D&I Index ratings are calculated using Thomson Reuters environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, which transparently and objectively measures the relative performance of companies against factors that define diverse and inclusive workplaces.

Over 7,000 public-listed companies were ranked as measured by 24 separate metrics across four key pillars: Diversity, Inclusion, News & Controversies and People Development.

These include taking into consideration Board Gender Diversity, Women Employees, Diversity Objectives, Flexible Working Hours, Diversity and Opportunity Controversies, Employees with Disabilities, Employee Satisfaction and Career Development Processes.

The data utilised is gathered from publicly available information sources and is collected manually to ensure that all information is standardised, comparable and reliable.

All ESG data collected is quality controlled and then verified in a rigorous process by Thomson Reuters’ analysts and automated checks.