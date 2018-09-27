Duo injured as trailer ends up in ditch
KUCHING: A trailer driver and his attendant were hurt after their vehicle crashed into a ditch near an oil palm plantation in Melupak, Saratok on Tuesday.
Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel were dispatched to the scene following a distress call received at 8.20pm.
A department spokesperson said rescuers arrived at the scene to discover the two victims had already been helped out of their wrecked vehicle by passers-by.
“Both victim received first-aid treatment prior to being sent to the hospital for further medical attention. The operation ended at 9.30pm,” said the spokesman.