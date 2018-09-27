Five new rabies infected areas declared

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee has declared five new areas as rabies infected areas, bringing the total number of gazetted rabies infected areas to 41.

The new rabies infected areas are; Jalan Teng Chin Hua, Sibu ; Jalan Kilang, Bintangor Meradong, Sarikei; Jalan Airport Lama, Kapit; Piasau Jaya, Miri; and Lutong Shell, Miri.

Prior to today, the committee has declared 36 areas in Serian, Kuching, Samarahan, Sarikei, Sri Aman and Betong divisions to be rabies infected.

In a statement, the committee said that they would like to advise the public to avoid adopting or purchasing dogs of unknown vaccination status and sources.

The public are also advised to have their dogs vaccinated against rabies, and to call the nearest veterinary office if their pets show any symptoms of rabies such as increase aggression, biting of objects, excessive salivation and incoordination.

Those who have not had their dogs vaccinated must bring their dogs to the nearest Divisional Veterinary Office (DVO) or private veterinary clinics for an anti-Rabies vaccination. The DVO’s are open for vaccination from 8am to 10am Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

It should be noted that annual rabies boosters are required to ensure your pet is fully protected.

On another note, the public can also access the Sarawak Disaster Information Facebook page, Instagram and YouTube for more updated information regarding upcoming anti-rabies mass vaccination program and the current situation of rabies in Sarawak.

The public are also encouraged to communicate to the government through the above portals.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Veterinary Association (SVA) president Dr Chuo Hock Tieng is advocating for the relevant authorities to conduct roadblocks to deter infected animals from being transferred out of rabies infected areas.

According to him, Section 37(2) and (3) of the Public Health Ordinance 1999 stated that it is an offence to let dogs room freely in rabies infested areas, and to move dogs away from rabies infested areas.

“No dogs are to be moved out from rabies infected areas without getting a written permission from the State Veterinary Authority,” said Dr Chuo when contacted by The Borneo Post.

A fine of not more than RM5,000, or jail term of not more than three months, or both, will be meted on the offender if found guilty.