Intercultural unity will strengthen any community, says rep

Gira (fourth left) and festival committee members pose with a Sape player. At third left is co-organising chairman Sim Kiang Chiok.

KUCHING: The intercultural unity displayed by races in Sarawak will make any community stronger, says Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira.

He said this is especially true in rural parts of the state as rural folk have learned that accepting each other will enable everyone to rise together.

“As a person who comes from a rural area, I observe this to ring true. However in cities like Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri, there can sometimes be isolationism amongst the races.

“When races start to separate themselves from one another, it allows those who are out to disunite us to take advantage,” he said.

Gira (standing, ninth left) and others pose in front of the entrance to Carpenter Street – the venue of the 17th Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival.

Gira was representing Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan in officiating the 17th Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival at Carpenter Street here on Monday night – the final day of the festival.

On the festival, he said great effort had been taken by the organisers to include entertainment and exhibitions from all cultures in Sarawak.

“With the Battle of the Bands competition, I see an attempt by the organisers to include the youths and modern culture (as part of the festival) as well, apart from the obvious intercultural exchange amongst the races,” he added.

The 17th Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival was organised by The Federation of Kuching Division Community Associations and Kuching Old Market Community Association.

Gira (centre) and others take part in ‘bermukun’ – a form of entertainment in the Malay, Kedayan and Melanau cultures that involves singing, dancing and ‘berpantun’ (rhyming verses).

