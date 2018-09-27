Intercultural unity will strengthen any community, says rep

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The intercultural unity displayed by races in Sarawak will make any community stronger, says Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira.

He said this is especially true in rural parts of the state as rural folk have learned that accepting each other will enable everyone to rise together.

“As a person who comes from a rural area, I observe this to ring true. However in cities like Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri, there can sometimes be isolationism amongst the races.

“When races start to separate themselves from one another, it allows those who are out to disunite us to take advantage,” he said.

Gira was representing Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan in officiating the 17th Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival at Carpenter Street here on Monday night – the final day of the festival.

On the festival, he said great effort had been taken by the organisers to include entertainment and exhibitions from all cultures in Sarawak.

“With the Battle of the Bands competition, I see an attempt by the organisers to include the youths and modern culture (as part of the festival) as well, apart from the obvious intercultural exchange amongst the races,” he added.

The 17th Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival was organised by The Federation of Kuching Division Community Associations and Kuching Old Market Community Association.