Israel-Russia ties tested after plane downed over Syria

JERUSALEM: The accidental downing of a Russian plane with 15 soldiers on board has tested relations between Moscow and Israel, which fears President Vladimir Putin will seek to curtail its actions in Syria as a result.

Analysts say they believe Russia and Israel will eventually move past the incident without severely limiting Israel’s freedom of action in Syria, where it has carried out hundreds of strikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

But Russia, whose plane was shot down by Syrian air defences after an Israeli strike and strongly criticised Israel over it, has since announced it plans to send an advanced S-300 air defence system to the Syrian military.

It also says it will jam communications of planes that attack Syria from the Mediterranean.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far sought to strike a balance between expressing sorrow over the Russian deaths, stressing his commitment to cooperation with Moscow and vowing to continue to act against Iran and Hezbollah in Syria.

“We will continue to act to prevent the Iranian military entrenchment in Syria, and continue the security coordination between the Israel Defence Forces and Russian army,” Netanyahu said Tuesday. — AFP