Julaihi: Discussions of Batang Lupar bridge still ongoing

Julaihi (first right) with Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Hipni (second right) at site visit to Sg Bako bridge

KUCHING: A discussion between the federal and state government about the construction of Batang Lupar bridge is still going on.

Assisant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the ongoing discussion between the federal and state government also includes other bridges that were supposed to be fully-funded by the federal government under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

“Yes, there is a communication between the state government through the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation and Federal government, particularly on the Batamg Lupar bridge which was agreed to be a 50-50 initiative during the previous BN government,”Julaihi told reporters today after a visit to Sg Bako bridge project.

He expressed hope that the current federal government would honour the previous arrangement of a 50-50 split cost and proceed with the bridge project due to the bridge’s strategic importance in the coastal road project

“At the moment, the frequency of vehicles using the Triso ferry service (where the Batang Lupar bridge is located) is more than 20,000 a month and the number keeps increasing, which indicates the real need for the construction,” he asserted.

The other projects that are also supposed to be fully funded under the previous administration are the Bambungan and Igan bridges which are under the coastal road project.

On the Sg Bako bridge, he said the RM41.2 million project is expected to be completed on Oct 12 this year. The 280-metre bridge started construction in March 2016 but was slightly delayed due to some problems.