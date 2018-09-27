Lan Berambeh committee calls on Head of State

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The committee members of Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak (LBAS) 2018 paid a visit to Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at Demak Jaya yesterday.

The committee, led by Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, said the purpose of the visit was to invite Taib to attend a dinner in conjunction with a (LBAS) gathering at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 20.

It is the 11th edition of the programme this year, which collects Sarawakians from throughout Peninsular Malaysia to the dinner, and was first held in 2008. It is hosted by Sarawakian volunteers in Peninsular Malaysia together with the Sarawak government.

Mukah MP Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib, Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang, Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi, Tanjung Manis MP Yusuf Abdul Wahab and Lawas MP Dato Henry Sum Agong were also present during the visit.