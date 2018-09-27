Passenger dies, driver badly hurt after car hit by train

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The front seat passenger of a car died yesterday while the driver was in critical but stable condition after the vehicle was hit by a train at a railroad crossing at Jalan Petagas, near the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

Daniel Safuan Omar, 22, was pronounced dead at around 4pm some three hours after the accident while he was being treated by doctors at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The driver of the Proton Preve car, who is also the victim’s cousin, identified as Mohd Amir Khairi Abdul Ghani, 20, was however reported to be in stable condition.

Acting city police chief Superintendent George Abdul Rakman said police investigation at the scene revealed that the car was crossing the railway track when it was struck by the on-coming train at around 1pm.

“The car was dragged about 200 meters from where it was knocked,” he said.

George also said both passengers in the car were pinned to their respective seats.

“They were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment after being freed from the wrecked car by a Fire and Rescue team but unfortunately, one of the victims did not make it,” said George.

Police have since detained the train driver to assist in their investigation.

George added none of the train passengers were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, State Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Superintendent Mohd Affendy Ramin said 11 fire and rescue personnel were deployed to the location upon receiving a distress call at 1.18pm.

“We managed to free both men who were pinned to their seats.

“They were then taken to hospital in ambulances to the hospital,” said Affendy.

It is believed that the train was heading to the Tanjung Aru train station from Papar when it ploughed into the car.