Pipe leakage in Sibu affects 5,000 households

SIBU: Approximately 5,000 households here are affected by water interruption caused by a leaking pipe.

The affected areas are Taman Kemuyang and Sibu Jaya township.

“Low water pressure occurred at the affected area, but we have an alternative supply. However, the higher ground may face no water supply.

The leakage was detected yesterday afternoon,” a source from Sibu Water Board (SWB) told the Borneo Post when contacted today.

He said the repairing works has reached about 60 per cent completion and is expected to be completed this afternoon.

According to the information posted on SWB’s Facebook today, the report of water interruption occurred at Salim Lane 5B, Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce Road here.

There was a leakage at the main 600mm mild steel pipe due to peat soil.

Repairing works started at 10am today and SWB’s contractor assured that they are doing their level best to complete the repairing works as soon as possible.