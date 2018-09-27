Pos Malaysia Group CEO to resign effective Sept 30

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Bhd has announced the resignation of its Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Al-Ishsal Ishak, effective Sept 30.

Pos Malaysia in a statement yesterday said Al-Ishsal’s resignation was due to his new appointment as the Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission with effect from Oct 1.

“The Board of Directors (BoD) of Pos Malaysia will find a suitable replacement for Al-Ishsal and will make the appropriate announcement soon,” it said.

Al-Ishsal joined Pos Malaysia as Group CEO on Feb 2 this year, replacing Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh who resigned on Dec 31 last year.

Al-Ishsal holds a Bachelor of Management (Honours) degree from Universiti Sains Malaysia and was a Japan Airlines scholar at Sophia University, Tokyo.

Prior to his appointment in Pos Malaysia, he held various positions in the corporate world, among others, as the Chief Digital Officer of McCann Ericsson Worldgroup, CEO of Baraka Telecom, Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Products of Malaysia Airlines Bhd, Group Head Ancillary Income of AirAsia Group Bhd and later held various senior positions in Tune Group.

He was also the Managing Director for Southeast Asia of ECO Capacity Exchange Ltd (London), as well as trainer and consultant for Airbus group before joining Pos Malaysia.

Al-Ishsal has also served on the BoD of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation and was a former member of the National Information Technology Council. — Bernama