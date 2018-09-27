Re-open probe on 1MDB: PAC to call up Najib, Jho Low

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak Tun Razak is among 18 witnesses to be called up by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in its move to re-open its probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

PAC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, in a statement issued today, said besides Najib, businessman Low Taek Jho, who was Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA) Special Adviser before he was transferred to 1MDB, would also be called up.

“Both of them were not called up by PAC. Their statements are crucial in helping the committee to complete its investigation,” he said.

Yesterday, he had issued a statement stating that PAC would also call Najib to explain and clarify the issue on the RM19.4 billion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund arrears this Oct 17.

Ronald said all PAC members had agreed on Oct 29 as the first proceeding to resume its probe on 1MDB and would call up former Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang to record his statement.

The date was decided after a special discussion among the PAC members on re-opening the probe on 1MDB last Sept 25, he added.

He said Ambrin Buang was the Auditor-General when the National Audit Department audited 1MDB and he had tabled a report on it to the PAC in March 2016.

Ronald said a special briefing would be given on Oct 9 by Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), an audit firm appointed by the Finance Ministry as a consultant for 1MDB.

“The briefing by PwC is crucial to ensure the committee is aware of the latest status of 1MDB, especially its financial position,” he added.

He said the PAC had outlined 10 terms of reference (TOF) to be used during the proceeding on 1MDB, including two reports published by the US Department of Justice in 2016 and 2017.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued yesterday, Ronald said the PAC would call former former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, who was called up by the PAC last Sept 13, again this Oct 16.

The PAC also set Oct 22 for Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to appear before the committee to clarify the shortfalls in the GST refund.

The committee hopes to conclude the matter and come up with recommendations for the government on the issue after getting the explanation and clarification on the matter from all of them, said Ronald.