Sarawak 

Septuagenarian left homeless in early morning fire

Jude Toyat

The fire at its height.

MIRI: A septuagenarian was left homeless after his house at Krokop 7 here was razed to the ground early this morning.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said 17 firefighters from Miri and Lopeng fire stations were despatched to the scene following a distress call at 5.43am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the incident involved a non-permanent structure single-storey house measuring 36 by 25 feet fully gutted,” said Law.

He said the blaze was brought under control at 6.20am and the fire was completely extinguished at 7am.

“No injuries were reported as the 73-year-old man had managed to flee the scene at the time of the incident,” he added.

Law added the cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be determined, and it is learnt that the house had earlier lost its electricity supply.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.