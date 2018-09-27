Septuagenarian left homeless in early morning fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A septuagenarian was left homeless after his house at Krokop 7 here was razed to the ground early this morning.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said 17 firefighters from Miri and Lopeng fire stations were despatched to the scene following a distress call at 5.43am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the incident involved a non-permanent structure single-storey house measuring 36 by 25 feet fully gutted,” said Law.

He said the blaze was brought under control at 6.20am and the fire was completely extinguished at 7am.

“No injuries were reported as the 73-year-old man had managed to flee the scene at the time of the incident,” he added.

Law added the cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be determined, and it is learnt that the house had earlier lost its electricity supply.