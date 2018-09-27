S’kan road, junction upgrade to reduce congestion

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: After a thorough discussion and inspection, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun, with the Public Works Department and related engineers, proposed that a few roads and junctions need to be improved to reduce traffic jams.

These include Sibuga-Bandar Utama (Eagles Rugby Club) junction, the road at SK St Monica and the church which will be upgraded to four lanes and better lit with more lamps, Taman Pertama to be upgraded to a highway, Taman Paktak to add a junction to reduce traffic jams to the airport, Eagle roundabout, Jalan Lintas Utara to be connected to Bandar Utama, Kim Fung Mile 4 traffic lights to have a U-turn, Bandar Prima Mile 4 to add another entrance to become two, or a road to be constructed from behind Yu Yuan Secondary School, as well as the road from Indah Bypass to Jalan Cecily to be altered with safer bends to avoid accidents.

“The main purpose is to make roads easier for users here to access Jalan Lintas Utara from Jalan Utara which will reduce traffic jams in many areas,” said Chong after the recent inspection and discussion with Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) deputy director Richard Jomiji Kinsil, Alan Wong of Transport Traffic Engineering Road Safety Unit of PWD, Raymond Hiew of the Maintenance and Project Unit from Sandakan Municipal Council, as well as other related engineers.

The inspection involved several sites in Sandakan to identify infrastructure with problems, and to propose the best solutions to the problems.

“The Public Works Department has stated that it currently needs an additional RM10 million in allocation from the federal government for repair and construction of roads in Sabah.

“Sandakan was one of districts that received the most allocation: 30 percent of Sabah’s allocation (through the Public Works Department) to repair and build roads in Sandakan. However, not a lot of changes could be seen done by the previous government,” said Chong.

“I will try my best to bring changes to roads in Sandakan for the comfort of road users here, and to reduce traffic jams faced by locals daily,” he added.