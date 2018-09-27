World 

World leaders warn failure to educate girls will cause ‘catastrophes’

UNITED NATIONS: Leaders of France, Canada and Britain called on world nations on Tuesday to boost efforts to educate girls, warning that “catastrophes” can result from failure to provide access to quality schooling.

Without educating girls, nations lose productivity and risk instability and conflict, they said on the sidelines of the annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations.

More than 130 million girls, many in conflict-ridden or poor regions around the world, do not attend school, according to the World Bank, costing as much as 30 trillion in lost earnings and productivity.

A lack of education puts girls at risk of child marriage, poor health, early pregnancies, joblessness and poverty, experts say.

But the rest of the world pays a price as well, in terms of economic power and political stability, world leaders said at a UN event promoting girls’ education. — Reuters

