CCM: Companies to submit documents via new platform soon

KUALA LUMPUR: All companies are required to submit their Annual Statements, Unaudited Financial Statements, and Certificates for Exempt Private Company (EPC) in stages before using the Malaysian Business Reporting System (MBRS) in November this year.

In a statement, the Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM) said today the mandatory implementation of submissions via MBRS will proceed over two phases.

“In the first phase, companies in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor are required to submit their Annual Statements, Unaudited Financial Statements and EPCs beginning this November.

“In the second phase, companies in other states should submit these three documents in subsequent months according to the schedule,” it said.

The schedule is as follows:

Central Zone                Kuala Lumpur and Selangor                      Deadline: November 2018

Southern Zone            Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor        Deadline: December 2018

Eastern Zone              Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu           Deadline: January 2019

Northern Zone            Perlis, Perak, Kedah and Penang              Deadline: February 2019

East Malaysia             Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan                       Deadline: March 2019

CCM said the date for mandatory implementation of MBRS for Unaudited Financial Statements will be determined later.

MBRS was developed by CCM based on the Xtensible Business Reporting Language format.

Voluntary submissions via MBRS may be done online from Sept 28, CCM said, adding that companies are encouraged to use the MBRS platform for the services offered before mandatory submission is enforced by CCM. – Bernama

