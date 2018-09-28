Cradle fund ceo’s death investigation will be over soon — Noor Rashid

Click to print (Opens in new window)

GEORGE TOWN: The investigation of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan who was killed in a fire in his house last June, is expected to be finalised in the near future.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said they had recorded evidence from many witnesses including Nazrin’s widow and family members and would complete the investigation papers.

“Many people were arrested, the widow and her ex-husband, stepchild and sister-in-law and her husband but have been released after being investigated.

“Hence, I would like to inform that we will complete the case soon,” he told the press after officiating the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Innovation Day 2018 celebration at Universiti Sains Malaysia here yesterday.

On Aug 3, Nazrin’s death was reclassified as a murder case under Section 302 of the Penal Code following an investigation by the fire department that found traces of gasoline at the scene.

He died in a fire at his home in Mutiara Homes, in Petaling Jaya, on June 14.

Earlier at the event, Noor Rashid presented prizes to PDRM’s department and contingents that showed high commitment and actively support innovation activities and culture of the grassroots to improve the quality of delivery for the public.

The winner for best PDRM Innovation category was won by D’Aman III from Kedah police contingent headquarters who worked on an intervention project on Prevention and Drug Abuse among School Students.

Persada Innovation Improvement category was won by the Start Go Green (S3G) Group from Bukit Aman’s Strategic Resources and Technology Department which introduced an online PDRM’s Go Green Report System.

While the inventor category was won by the Marine Invention Group from Kuching, Sarawak’s Region 5 Marine Police, with an invention called M-Poert project.

All winners received RM5,000 cash, trophies and certificate. — Bernama