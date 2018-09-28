Digital entrepreneurship can transform Malaysia into knowledge-based economy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government supports the digital entrepreneurship ecosystem and is committed to transforming Malaysia into a knowledge-based developed economy, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the government aspired for this developed economy to be one which was inclusive and sustainable, as well as one that empowered all levels of the multi-racial society.

“It is my hope that this new incubator will play a role as a platform to nurture new ideas which will enable more inclusive development for the benefit of all,” she said when launching the Brunsfield TusStar Sdn Bhd Incubator Centre here yesterday.

The centre plans to collect projects that have leading innovation technology in industries or business models based on technology.

The incubator selects founders with excellent business models and entrepreneurship and cultivates leading talents of technological innovation.

Dr Wan Azizah said digital innovation and entrepreneurship have the potential to change how Malaysians interact with the world.

“I hope our entrepreneurs will aspire to inspire positive change for the betterment of the world we live in,” she said.

Malaysia is a growing nation with great ambitions to join the league of high-income and developed nations, she said, adding that, “For this ambition to become a reality, we require higher productivity and a focus on technology, innovation and entrepreneurship to propel us forward.

Dr Wan Azizah pointed out that the digital economy was a new driver for development and was now a major source of growth for the world as it provided an opportunity to boost growth, expand jobs and accelerate innovation.

“Digital economy, innovation and entrepreneurship provide a new opportunity not only for economic growth but also opportunities for entrepreneurs to innovate and enhance welfare for social good,” she added. — Bernama