Fire in Miri leaves six homeless

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Six people, five men and a woman, were left homeless after a fire gutted their home at Kampung Tanjung Berlipat Niah, Jalan Tan Seri Sim Kheng Hong near here yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said six firefighters from Miri Fire and Rescue Station led by senior fire officer Roslan Jam rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 6.06pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the incident involved a village house measuring 40 by 40 feet fully gutted.

“Six occupants, five men and one woman, managed to flee the scene at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported,” said Law.

Law said six members from Batu Niah Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) later arrived at the scene and lent their helping hands in the extinguishing operation and to ensure the fire will not spread to nearby houses.

“The fire was completely extinguished at 7.15pm and the cause of the fire have yet to be determined,” he added.