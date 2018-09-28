GCM swimmers confident ahead of inter-club title defence

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Hosts Gymkhana Club Miri (GCM) are ready to defend their title in the 3rd International Inter Club Swimming Championship title this weekend.

Head coach David Chung said a total of 36 swimmers will be representing the club at the championship.

“Although the championship is going to be more challenging this year with the participation of 143 swimmers from 12 teams, GCM are determined and well prepared for the defence,” he said yesterday.

Chung added that the team also include junior swimmers gearing up for their competitive debut.

The team have been training daily for the championship, and are mentally and physically ready.

“It will be a good training ground and exposure for this young swimmers who are very energetic and enthusiastic,” he said.

“GCM swimmers have competed in local tournaments here and outside the country such as Brunei and Singapore, and with this experience, we are confident in retaining the trophy,” he added.

Meanwhile, GCM team manager Allister Chung is happy and proud with the support rendered by the parents, who joined their children at training sessions. Chong is also the coach at the club and assisted by Gregory Ang.

A total of 12 teams, including three from Brunei, will vie for the honour.

Teams from Brunei are Brunei Speed Swimming Club, Hammerhead Swimming Club and Panaga Stingrays.

Other teams include Kelab Renang Pujut Miri, Kelab Rekreasi Petroliam and Sailfish Aquatic Athletics Centre – all from Miri, Dashing Dolphin Swimming Club from Sibu, and two teams from Kuching namely Power Aquatics Swimming Club and Sarakuatic Swimming Club.

Two new teams – Bintulu Sports Amateur Club and Lis Marlin Labuan – also entered the fray.

The competition is divided into five categories, namely Group I (15-17 years), Group II (13-14 years), Group III (11-12 years), Group IV (9-10 years) and Group V (8 years and under).

The events to be competed are boys and girls 50m and 100m for freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke and freestyle relays.

Winners will receive medals while the Best Team, Best Boy and Best Girl will bring home trophies.

Members of the public are invited to witness the championship from 8am to 5pm on the first day and 8am to 12pm on the second day.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting is expected to officiate at the opening ceremony on Sept 29 at 10am while Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Lee Kim Shin to grace the closing and prize giving on Sept 30 at 11am.