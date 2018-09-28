Kinarut-KK train services suspended

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Train services from Kinarut to Kota Kinabalu may be halted following Wednesday’s incident when a train rammed into a car where a man died and another still in coma.

Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony said several approaches to the matter will be looked into to prevent such incident from recurring in the future.

One such approach is to halt the train services from Kinarut to Kota Kinabalu, while the second option is to place keepers at the boom gate junction along railroad crossings.

Peter said, halting the railway services from Kinarut to Kota Kinabalu was because the accident on Wednesday occurred during heavy traffic flow.

He said if the first approach is taken, then shuttle buses will have to be deployed from Kinarut to Kota Kinabalu.

“Another option is to use a boom gatekeeper in the event that the gate malfunctions or when signals and bells to alert drivers are not working,” said Peter.

He was responding to the latest incident between a train and a car that saw car passenger, Daniel Shafwan Omar, 22, killed while the driver, who is also the deceased’s cousin, remained in critical condition in a coma.

The car that they were traveling in was also dragged some 200 metres on the rail tracks by the train following the collision which took place along Jalan Petagas on September 26.

According to Peter, investigation revealed that the incident happened due to a malfunction of the boom gate.

“We are waiting for a full report from investigators to find out the reason behind the malfunctioning of the gate,” he said, adding that the Railway Department has been facing vandalism and cable thefts on their railway line and gates for quite some time.

He said, scheduled checks were conducted on all rail checkpoints and immediate repair works are carried out on faulty gates.

“The Railway Department suspects the malfunctioning gate could be the result of vandalism or cable thefts. We need to wait for the report from the investigators before we can take further action on this part,” he said.

Meanwhile, Peter said, the ministry as well as the Railway Department will assist the accident victims in any way possible.