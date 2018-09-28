Malaysia seeks Jho Low’s return via ‘private efforts’ — Prime Minister

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia is resorting to ‘private efforts’ to bring back fugitive businessmen Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, from China.

The Malaysian prime minister noted that Kuala Lumpur had no extradition treaty with China.

“It’s quite tricky for us to accuse China of hiding him, so we’re trying to work out some ways or private efforts to get back Jho Low from China,” said Dr Mahathir who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He was speaking at a meeting with members of the United States Council on Foreign Relations here on Wednesday.

Jho Low and his father, Tan Sri Low Hock Peng, were charged in absentia in Malaysia last month over money allegedly stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

On whether China shared Jho Low’s view of himself as a Chinese intelligence asset, Dr Mahathir said: “I don’t think so. I don’t think China has any respect for him at all.”

When asked what was his best guess on why China had not sent Jho Low packing, he replied: “Well, maybe he’s a bargaining chip or something like that.”

Dr Mahathir hinted that the number of people involved in money laundering linked to the 1MDB scandal “is so big that it is not possible to get them all at this time”.

“It has to be (done) in stages. We go for big ones first. And since we dedicate ourselves to the rule of law this takes a longer time … we want to provide proper evidence acceptable to the courts. For that we need a lot of investigation and documents. And so slowly we will get at all the others,” he said.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has to date been slapped with some 30 charges in relation to funds allegedly from 1MDB.

Dr Mahathir was also asked on Malaysian ties with the Saudis from whom Najib had said a RM2.6 billion donation had originated.

“Well, we haven’t made any direct accusation against them,” he replied, adding that if they really did give the money to Najib, then they needed to show the evidence.

“So far, no evidence,” the prime minister said. — Bernama