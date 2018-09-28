Sarawak 

MCC to hold urgent meeting on rabies situation

Members of public should take note on the useful information regarding the rabies prevention measures

MIRI:  The Miri City Council (MCC) will call for an urgent internal meeting this afternoon after two areas in the city has been declared among five of new rabies affected areas in the state.

Two areas in the city which has been infected by the rabies disease were Piasau Jaya and Lutong Shell areas.

Although Miri mayor Adam Yii is currently overseas, he promised that he would be monitoring the situation from time to time.

He lamented that it was unfortunate and alarming that the rabies virus has now been officially detected in Miri, but encouraged Mirians to not fret and follow the recommendations and guidelines outlined by local authorities.

“The official notice includes a series of dos and don’ts that Mirians need to pay attention and follow closely.

“MCC wants to reiterate that please keep your dogs within your house compound to avoid potential rabies infection and in term posing potential rabies to you and family members in particular, and public in general,” he said.

At the same time, Yii also said the council will redouble its efforts in removing stray dogs from public places especially around schools and market places.

It is understood that the council will engage contractors to assist in the removal of stray dogs if necessary as well as working closely with other government agencies  and various organisations to come up with other viable measures together.

