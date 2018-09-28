Motorcyclist injured in accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A motorcyclist was injured when he was knocked by a Honda car in front of University Apartment 1, Jalan Sulaman, here on Wednesday.

State Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Superintendent Mohd Affendy Ramin said 11 fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 6.30pm.

“The victim was given an early treatment at the scene before he was taken to the Likas Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Mohd Affendy said the 26-year-old victim was reported to be in stable condition while the Honda driver only sustained minor injury.

The operation ended at 7pm without any untowards incident.