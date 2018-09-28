Move to develop Tawau into seafood export hub

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Junz Wong affirmed Sabah’s high potential to be developed into an agriculture downstream industry with its abundant resources.

He is confident Sabah has its own strategic advantages for investors who are eyeing to involve themselves in agrobusinesses.

The minister said Tawau has potential to be developed into a seafood export hub which fitted this year’s HPPNS theme: ‘Our Food Our Future’, the first ever state-level agricultural fair held in Tawau.

Tawau is brimming with big eye yuna and yellow tail tuna, both of high export grade to Japan for use in Japanese cuisine, making it practical for Tawau to be developed into the seafood export hub of Sabah.

“(With) the potential for Tawau for tuna downstream industry development… proposals are coming in after Warisan formed the state government. They are eyeing the great business opportunity once the hub is developed,” Junz said.

He said his ministry would also focus on seaweed production and the farm site would be expanded from Semporna to Kunak and Tawau.

“Sabah seaweed has the best quality recognised by Asean countries. The state Agriculture Ministry has gained support from the Federal Agriculture Ministry for seaweed expansion plan.

“Seaweed is used in food, skincare and beauty products. Seaweed downstream industry will create job opportunities to the locals,” he said.

Junz, while interviewed by Sabah Vfm, said he welcome all agroprenuers and agrobusiness investors to join the HPPNS, which will be held in Tawau on 28-30 September.

“This state-level celebration provides a formidable platform on fact finding for Sabah agriproducts and business opportunities”, he said.