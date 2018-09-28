Najib to face several other charges — Noor Rashid

GEORGE TOWN: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will face several other charges relating to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, says Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said the police were still carrying out investigations regarding the 1MDB case and many more investigations into the case had not been completed at the moment and it would take some time.

“Yes, there will be more charges (in court) on Datuk Seri Najib because many more investigations are being carried out on him including investigation under Section 409 of the Penal Code (breach of trust), The Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFA).

“Only, it takes some time as I have said earlier, the case needs close scrutiny because some of the evidences are abroad and we need to go through the Attorney-General’s Chambers to obtain them.

“The countries involved are Switzerland, Singapore, America and two or three other countries, we have already taken action on the countries involved by contacting their respective AGs and a discussion had been carried out but the investigation would take time,” he told reporters after officiating at the 2018 PDRM Innovations Day celebration at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), here yesterday.

Najib recently faced 21 charges namely being involved in illegal money-laundering activities involving more than RM4.3 billion and four corruption charges totalling RM2.3 billion involving funds from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) which was credited into his personal account.

Meanwhile, Noor Rashid said police would also call Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to assist in the investigation into the seizure of jewellery some of which belonged to her, which were believed to be related to the 1MDB case.

“Now we are in the process of identifying the jewellery seized and experts as well as related companies were carrying out investigation … after all these had been completed the police would call up Datin Seri Rosmah to assist in the investigation especially to confirm whether the jewellery belonged to her,” he said.

He said police also did not rule out the possibility that the Member of Parliament for Baling, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim who was yesterday detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in the investigation into the 1MDB case as it was believed that he too was linked to the case.

“To date, police have recorded statements from 64 individuals and possibly more people would be called up.

“The 1MDB case is a big one and many aspects must be scrutinised and there are numerous divisions in the case that police must investigate.

“Give space to the police,” he added. — Bernama