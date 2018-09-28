No PKR talks with UMNO for Unity Gov – Wan Azizah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SERDANG: PKR did not hold any discussion with UMNO with the intention of cooperating to establish a unity government, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

“We have not held any such discussion. We have to look at it. Don’t tell me we have to cooperate,” she said to reporters after opening the ‘Better Brighter Anjung Kasih YKN @ Serdang Hospital’, a free accommodation facility for the next-of-kin of patients, here.

UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said on Wednesday that UMNO hoped to forge a unity government soon with any component party of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

He had said that UMNO was open to setting up the unity government before or after PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is appointed as the prime minister.

The media reported that talk of such cooperation emerged after the Barisan Nasional announced its boycott of the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election, leading to speculation that UMNO might forge cooperation with PKR to make it easy for Anwar to become the eighth prime minister.

When asked about the announced intention of former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad yesterday to contest as an independent candidate against Anwar in the by-election, Dr Wan Azizah said anyone was entitled to contest.

“That’s his right. Anyone can contest,” she said.

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, of PKR had resigned as the Port Dickson MP to pave the way for Anwar to contest the by-election and become an MP.

The nomination for the by-election is tomorrow and polling on Oct 13.

– BERNAMA