Population, housing census to involve 3.9 mln people in Sabah

SEPANGGAR: The National Population and Housing Census 2020 is expected to involve approximately 3.9 million people and more than 800,000 residential areas across the state.

Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin disclosed that the upcoming census would be the sixth national census to ever be conducted by the department.

This time around, the DOSM will be fully utilising available technology such as the Online Self-Listing (OSL), e-Census and the Computer Assisted Telephone Interview (CATI).

“We will utilise the use of smartphones by developing user-friendly applications so that each resident could access and respond promptly, without burdening them,” Mohd Uzir said in his speech read by DOSM Population and Demographic Statistics senior director Datin Rozita Talha during the Statistic Literacy with the Community Seminar 2018 at INTAN Sabah, here yesterday.

He advised the public to complete its own 2020 Census Questionnaire through the e-Cencus platform, once it has been opened to the public.

“Information on MyCensus 2020 can be obtained from the national Population and Housing Census 2020 Portal through www.mycensus.gov.my,” he explained.

The use of Intelligent Character Recognition (ICR) will also be considered for this upcoming census while the Statistics Data Warehouse (StatsDW) will be developed to strengthen the management of statistics in the country.

These are just some of the technological improvements that DOSM is currently working on.

The first five censuses were held in 1970, 1980, 1991, 2000 and 2010, respectively.

The seminar with the theme ‘Mycensus 2020: Data and Our Future’ featured talks from representatives of DOSM, National Security Council Sabah and the State Immigration Department.

Also present in the event was DOSM Sabah director Norhayati Jantan.