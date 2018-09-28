Rabies in Miri currently only affects dogs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The rabies outbreak in Miri is currently only affecting dogs with no human cases reported so far.

Piasau assemblyman, Datuk Sebastian Ting said to reporters today that the Veterinary Department has confirmed that only samples from dogs taken from Piasau Jaya and Lutong Shell were tested positive for the rabies virus.

While the early pick up of the virus in the local dog population is a good thing in terms of disease management, Ting continued to stress that Mirians should be vigilant in protecting themselves from potential exposure to the deadly virus.

“The people must still take preventative measures to avoid being bitten by dogs especially those that exhibit rabies symptoms, and if they happen to be bitten, they need to take all the necessary steps given by the health authorities.

“This includes washing the wounds under running taps for 15 minutes and then seeking immediate medical treatment,” he said to reporters after visiting the Miri Divisional Health Office this morning.

On hand brief him on Miri’s contingency plans for the rabies outbreak were senior officials of the department and Miri Hospital director, Dr Jack Wong.

Ting stated that Miri Hospital and Miri Health Office are in a full state of preparedness for any outbreak and reassures the public that there will be enough vaccines at the hospital to cater for anyone who has received a dog bite.

On the preparedness of the Miri Disaster Management Committee, Ting reported that the committee will hold a meeting this afternoon at 4.30pm with the relevant agencies.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin will chair the meeting and is expected to update the press later on the coordinated efforts to prevent and control the spread of the rabies virus.

Yesterday, Mirians fell into a shock when two areas in Miri were declared by the State Disaster Management Committee to be infected with the rabies virus.

These two areas are Piasau Jaya and Lutong Shell. Other areas announced yesterday are Jalan Teng Chin Hua in Sibu, Jalan Kilang, Bintangor Meradong in Sarikei and Jalan Airport Lama in Kapit.