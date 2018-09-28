Ranau earthquake tragedy adapted to silver screen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The devastating earthquake which struck Ranau on June 5, 2015 has inspired film director Datuk Jurey Latiff Rosli to adapt the tragedy to the silver screen.

Sharing his experience producing the adaptation titled ‘Tangisan Akinabalu’, Jurey Latiff admitted that the main challenge would be working with actors with no prior acting experience.

Nonetheless, he said, their commitment and cooperation to attend the classes he held has proven that Sabah has many unpolished talents.

“I chose and trained them through acting and technical classes and they managed to prove and showcase their talent in the movie which we are previewing tonight,” he said to the press after the film’s premiere and launching ceremony yesterday.

It was launched by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mohamaddin Ketapi.

Tangisan Akinabalu opens today at 32 cinemas nationwide.

Jurey Latiff wrote the script shortly after the tragedy occurred and began shooting in Sept 2016 for the film that cost RM2.2 million.

According to him, Tangisan Akinabalu is his third film but the first produced in Sabah, which uses local dialects other than Chinese, English and Japanese.

The film, which runs for 90 minutes, was produced by New Line Film Sdn Bhd based on the true story of the 5.9 Richter scale earthquake that caught climbers unaware on Mount Kinabalu and claimed 18 lives including ‘malim gunung’ (mountain guides).

Among the actors are Yuri Mejal, Phanthegerow, Saiful Zero and Yus Waisar.

In the meantime, Mohamaddin said he would like the film to be promoted internationally through his ministry.

He said a film is an appropriate medium to showcase the wonderful destination and unique Malaysian culture, especially in Sabah.

“Our ministry welcomes any proposals to promote Sabah culture whether in the form of film, drama, theatre, song and other artistic activities to boost our nation’s arts industry,” he said. -Bernama