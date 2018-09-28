SEDC does its part for the environment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) on Wednesday launched a cleanliness campaign to educate the public to be responsible citizens in the way they manage their rubbish.

The campaign will end on Sept 30.

Several activities have been lined up for the campaign, including a creative video/photo competition, go green, fancy costume and slogan writing competitions, senamrobik, and flashmob.

Also, there is a wastegathon (treasure hunt), which involves the participants going around collecting rubbish, with prizes to be won. Registration fee is only RM10 per person.

The campaign kicked off with the participants divided into zones to clean up areas from the Esplanade to the back of Riverbank Suite, here.

SEDC deputy general manager (commercial) Edwin Abit said during the launching ceremony that the idea of the campaign was to train the people and teach them how to manage their rubbish properly.

“We can learn from the Japanese, Koreans and Singaporeans how they treat their rubbish.

“We have a Japanese couple who are regular guests at Damai Beach Resort.

“They have been staying there for at least three months in a year. They play golf on regular basis and would bring along plastic bags for rubbish they collected from the golf course.

“That is the mindset we want our own people to emulate.”

Edwin also said they would start a programme soon on saving the environment, specifically, to reduce the use of plastic bottles and cups, to paper plates and cups instead when eating and drinking in public places.

“We are serious in making Kuching clean, beautiful, and safe for everyone,” he said.

For the campaign activities and programmes held throughout the week, the public can go to their website at www.sedc.com.my

Kuching North City Hall (DBKU), Sarawak Tourism Board, Trienekens, Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB), and Journalists Association of Kuching Division (KDJA) were among agencies sending participants to the campaign yesterday.

This programme is held in conjunction with Kuching Waterfront Jazz Festival this weekend where about 3,000 people are expected.