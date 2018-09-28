Suspected road bully remanded for investigation

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A 29-year-old man, armed with a meat cleaver, who smashed the window of a car belonging to a woman at the traffic light intersection in Kota Sentosa on Sept 26 was remanded for investigation yesterday.

According to Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Azman Yusof the suspect was arrested around 9pm of the same day of the incident at a house in Kampung Lidah Tanah, Bau.

“The suspect allegedly damaged the car belonging to a 43-year-old woman (victim) after he was honked and chased by the woman during the 10.50am incident,” Azman told a press conference after the monthly gathering of Sarawak police contingent at their headquarters here yesterday.

According to earlier report, the drama started at the traffic light intersection near Kuching Sentral when the suspect overtook the victim’s car by entering into her lane as soon as the traffic light turned green.

The woman (victim) who feared a collision might happen responded by blaring on the horn, which apparently offended the suspect. He then blocked the woman’s car in front of a bank at Jalan Penrissen, got out of the car and punched her window.

This led the woman to pursue the suspect until the Jalan Penrissen-Jalan Liu Shan Bang-Jalan Batu Kitang (Bau) traffic light intersection. There, the suspect holding a meat cleaver alighted again from his car and smashed the woman’s side window, and even proceeded to open the door. The woman who was clearly scared by then managed to exit the vehicle via the passenger front door.

The suspect, realising that the woman was recording the incident on her smartphone, jumped into his car and rammed the door on the driver’s side which was left open.

“We are also looking at this case from the perspective of aggression towards women,” said Azman, adding that the case would be investigated under sections 506 and 427 of the Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Pahlawan Dzuraidi Ibrahim and Sarawak Criminal Investigations Department (CID) chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai were also present at the gathering.