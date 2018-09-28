Tough times ahead, Sarawak Sukma contingent warned

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak is proud of its contingent’s achievements in the 19th Sukma in Perak despite finishing fourth overall with 42 gold medals, said Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“Of course we still hope to be Sukma overall champion.

“It is what every contending contingent is hoping for,” he said in response to a question during a news conference held at Bangunan Baitul Makmur in Petra Jaya yesterday.

Abdul Karim pointed out that Sarawak might face stiffer competition in the future given that most of the states had equipped themselves with better sports facilities.

He added that enhanced sports facilities are crucial for the development of athletes as it can help them outperform their counterparts in the competition.

He then admitted that it might be tough for Sarawak to fight for the top spot in Sukma.

“But we will not give up,” he quipped.

According to him, Sarawak contingent ought to look into its shortcomings besides conducting a post-mortem to determine why certain sports failed to deliver.

“We need to figure out why we could not even obtain a bronze or silver medal, let alone gold medal in some events.

“We shall take a good look at the outcome of the post-mortem,” he said.

On the incentives for the Sarawakian medallists, he said the ministry would organise a presentation ceremony soon.

Abdul Karim said the Sarawak government had yet to decide on the amount of the incentives, but it wouldn’t be as much as overall champions Terengganu had offered for their medal-winning athletes.

“The Terengganu government has announced RM3,000 for gold medallists, RM2,000 for silver medallists and RM1,000 for bronze medallists.

“I think our guideline will not be far from that. But we cannot be giving more or as much as the champion team is giving,” he said.

Asked how soon the incentives would be handed out, he said: “We will fix a date.”