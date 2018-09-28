Two Rela officers claim trial over false claims

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) officers claimed trial at the Special Corruption Court here yesterday in connection with false claims made in 2012.

Ahmad Adeni, 32, who was then acting director of Rela in Simunjan District, was charged with making false claims for Rela volunteers allowances totalling RM32,352 at the Sarawak Rela headquarters here on June 28, 2012.

The other accused, Mohd Zairoolzaman Zaini, 43, an assistant Rela officer in the same district, was charged with abetment.

Judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong allowed bail at RM15,000 each in one surety each and set Dec 10-14 for the trial.

Ahmad was accused of making false allowance claims totalling RM36,352 for 142 Rela volunteers who were supposedly on duty in Simunjan, Sebuyau and Balai Ringin for the state election in April 2012 but there was no such mobilisation. — Bernama