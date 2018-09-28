UK charity contributes RM1 mln more to help protect orangutan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU : The Orangutan Appeal UK has raised RM1 million to enable the Sabah Wildlife Rescue Unit (WRU) to purchase three four-wheel drive vehicles and for funding other activities.

The non-governmental organisation’s founder, Susan Sheward, told media representatives that the amount took some time to raise.

She said that over the last 18 years, Orangutan Appeal UK has contributed RM11.5 million for orangutan conservation efforts which included the refurbishment of the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and provision of nine local staff to work there.

Susan said they were also worried about the problems affecting the Bornean pygmy elephants and was keen to assist in any way possible.

She said they could perhaps look at the rehabilitation programmes and fund a team of Orangutan Appeal UK and Sabah Wildlife Department to study the work done in India and Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Susan met with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal to present a mock cheque for RM1 million. She was accompanied by members of Sabah Wildlife Department and Wildlife Rescue Unit.

Shafie, in a statement, expressed his gratitude to Orangutan Appeal UK on behalf of the people of Sabah.

“I would like to convey to you our heartfelt gratitude for your invaluable assistance and passion in helping Sabah save its iconic wildlife – The Bornean Orangutan.

“We are further indebted to you for your proposal to come and assist Sabah again, but this time to help save the Bornean Elephant,” he said.

“We welcome you and your kind assistance with open arms and open hearts,” Shafie said.

The Orangutan Appeal UK is a registered charity based in the south of England, dedicated to the rehabilitation and preservation of orangutans and the conservation of their habitat.