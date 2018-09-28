Umno’s demand on RM116.7 mln must follow the law

GEORGE TOWN: Police will follow the legal procedure on the Umno claim for RM116.7 million impounded by the police to be returned to the party.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the court had the power to determine whether the money seized in the raids on six locations linked to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and the 1MDB, would be returned to Umno or otherwise.

“Based on sources of information received from preliminary evidence of witnesses, the money (RM116.7 million) and the way the money was kept, police believed the money was obtained in an illegal manner, so we carried out raids…now give an opportunity to the police to carry out investigation.

“There are processes and ways of making the claim.

“We must follow the process provided by the law, the police have a period of one year to complete the investigation on the case under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFA) 2001,” he told reporters after officiating at the 2018 PDRM Innovations Day Celebration at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), here yesterday.

Umno filed an application at the Kuala Lumpur High Court demanding the money totalling RM116.7 million belonging to them which was seized by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and based on the demand statement, Umno among other things, sought a declaration that the raid and seizure carried out on May 17, 2018 at the premises concerned were wrongful in terms of the law and Umno sought an order for the return of the money amounting to RM116.7 million to them.

They also sought an order for the return of money amounting to RM43.3 million which was the difference in amount between RM160 million and RM116.7 million to Umno.

Meanwhile, when asked on the report in a portal on the claim by a goldsmith based in Dubai that the jewellery amounting to US$5 million which was claimed to have been handed over to the wife of former prime minister, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, be returned to them, police were processing the second letter from the goldsmith concerned.

He said only a small portion of the jewellery seized during several raids at the house of the former prime minister belonged to the goldsmith based in Dunai.

“We received the first letter previously that wanted the police to return all the jewellery but actually what we have is only a portion of the whole items that they claimed … we did not find the others and maybe they are with her (Rosmah),” he said.

A news portal reported that the goldsmith based in Dubai claimed that jewellery worth more than US$5 million which was said earlier to have been handed to Rosmah to be returned, including a chain containing 56 pieces of yellow diamonds in the shape of a heart with a large stone weighing 10.7 carat, the chain was also said to contain 78 coloured diamonds which were smaller in size.

The portal also quoted the cost of modification which was alleged to have been demanded by Rosmah, the chain was claimed to be worth US$2.248 million and in addition, the goldsmith also claimed to have sent a chain and earring set which also contained yellow diamond, worth US$3 million. — Bernama