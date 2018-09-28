UMS allocates RM36,200 to help 181 students

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has allocated a sum of RM 36,200 from its Student Welfare Fund to assist 181 students from families in the Bottom 40 per cent (B40) income group who enrolled into the university for the 2018/2019 intake.

Each student received RM 200 in financial aid for them to kick start their first year of tertiary studies.

UMS Vice Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr D Kamarudin D Mudin said the university had offered various programmes to 202 students from B40 families all over Sabah this year. Out of the 202 students, some 181 students have successfully enrolled into UMS earlier this month.

He said the intake of B40 students started for the 2013/2014 admission, in line with the cabinet’s decision on January 16, 2013 to put in place a mechanism to allow students from B40 households to enter public higher learning institutions (IPTA) and polytechnics.

“To date, a total of 451 students from B40 households are registered at UMS and God willing, the third batch of 84 B40 students enrolled in 2015/2016 will graduate in November this year,” Kamarudin said during the presentation of financial aid to the new students here yesterday. The event was graced by the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Hasbullah Taha.

He hoped the financial assistance would motivate the students to work hard in their studies.

“Poverty should not be an excuse not to further your education.”

Kamarudin added that the university has adopted the earn and learn approach that allowed students to work part time and at the same time gained knowledge and experience.

He said there would be opportunities to work part time at UMS in view of the large number of tourists who visited the campus, which averaged at 1,000 daily up to 5,000 during the peak periods.

Meanwhile, Dr Hasbullah commended UMS for its effort in travelling statewide to offer potential children from poor family backgrounds a place at the university.

He also praised the students for their determination to succeed in their studies despite their poverty.