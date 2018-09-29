Anwar up against 6 candidates, including former political aide

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The nomination process for the Port Dickson by-election has ended and its official, PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Dr Anwar Ibrahim is up against six other candidates, including his former political aide – Mohd Saiful Bukhari.

The current by-election for Port Dickson was called for after Port Dickson MP Danyal Balagopal Abdullah stepped down to allow Anwar to contest the seat and finally make his long waited return to parliament.

Based on results of previous elections and the general public sentiment, it seems like Anwar is a shoo-in for the election but that has not stopped political parties PAS and Parti Rakyat Malaysia and several independent candidates from doing their best to give Anwar a run for his money.

In total, seven candidates including Anwar have submitted their nomination papers today for the Port Dickson by-election.

According to a report from Free Malaysia Today (FMT), first on scene today at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Port Dickson were independent candidates Lau Seck Yan and Stevie Chan Keng Leong, and PAS’ Mohd Nazari Mokhtar.

They were then followed by former Umno leader Isa Samad and Anwar and his supporters.

“Among those who accompanied him were party secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, vice-president Xavier Jayakumar, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah information chief Khalid Samad,” FMT reported.

Shortly after, Anwar’s former political aid Saiful and independent candidate Kan Chee Yuen arrived.

“I am contesting as part of a democratic process. I am old enough, and in the past 10 years, I have gained enough experience.

“Before this, I wasn’t a politician, but after 10 years, I feel that I need to be part of the political arena,” Saiful said.

When asked if he was paid to contest, Saiful said he was contesting on his own accord, with no funds or sponsors.

“I really want to contest. Not because of old scores, not vengeance, and not to take revenge.

“This is purely me entering the democratic process,” he said to FMT.