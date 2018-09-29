Let Tun M administer country till term ends – PAS

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA NERANG: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should be given the opportunity to continue to administer the country until the end of the five-year term, said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said efforts by some quarters, including PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to take over the premiership, was an act not in accordance with political moral.

“We do not want a person with lust to rule for fear that when he/she becomes a leader, the person does not shoulder the responsibility entrusted upon him/her. So, let the present prime minister administers the country for as long as he can perform the task.

“Even though there is difference in opinion, Tun Dr Mahathir should be given enough time because he has vast experience and is capable of discharging his duty,” he told reporters after delivery a keynote address at the convocation ceremony of ​​​​​​​Kolej Islam Darul Ulum (KIDU) here today.

Asked whether PAS would cooperate with UMNO in the Port Dickson by-election, Abdu Hadi said teh cooperation would be similar to that during the​​​​​​​ Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections.

“When UMNO does not place its candidate, PAS will, that is cooperation. In terms of strategy, we don’t know yet, but if UMNO wants to help, we will gladly accept, even if it wants to give donation,” he added.

The Port Dickson by-election will witness a seven-cornered fight, with Anwar leading the cast as the Pakatan Harapan candidate.

Former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abd Samad and Anwar’s former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan are also vying for the parliamentary seat.

The others are PAS candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and three other independent candidates – Lau Seck Yan, social media personality Stevie Chan Kee Leong and Kan Chee Yen.

The Port Dickson by-election was called after its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, from PKR, vacated the seat on Sept 12 to give way to Anwar who wants to make a comeback to the Dewan Rakyat.

In the 14th General Election on May 9, Danyal Balagopal won the seat with a comfortable majority of 17,710 votes, defeating Barisan Nasional’s Datuk V.S. Mogan and Mahfuz Roslan of PAS.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Oct 13 as polling day for the Port Dickson by-election and Oct 9 for early voting.

In another development, Abdu Hadi said he was against the government’s decision to close the unregistered tahfiz schools operating illegally in the country.

He said the government should provide the necessary assistance for the schools to continue to operate.

“The government wants to close the schools because they are illegal…why are they illegal? If they are illegal because of no licence, it is wrong to close them because they are set up with good intentions,” he added.

– Bernama