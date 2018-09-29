Malaysian Authorities receive information on Jho Low’s whereabouts – Dr M

Click to print (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK: Malaysian authorities have received some information on the whereabouts of fugitive tycoon Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, from several parties including Malaysians, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“But he has the capacity to learn ahead about what action we might take and he disappears,” he told the Malaysian media here today.

Dr Mahathir said despite facing many difficulties, the authorities are doing their best but unfortunately so far they have not yet been successful..

“If you know, tell and take some action. Please tell us exactly where (Jho Low is) and we need to negotiate with the country concerned.

“All these things will be off the record, more or less,” he said.

Asked if it was true that the wanted businessman was in China, Dr Mahathir said: “We are told he is in China among other places.

“We are also told he is in Bangkok. He seems to have the capacity to learn ahead of what we are going to do”.

Jho Low and his father, Tan Sri Low Hock Peng, were charged in absentia in Malaysia last month over money allegedly stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The Malaysian authorities are now working with various countries as well as the United States and Swiss attorneys-general to return money allegedly stolen from the sovereign wealth fund.

– Bernama