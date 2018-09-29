MOW and local authorities begin 3-day visit of Pan Borneo Sarawak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The three-day Jelajah FT (Federal Trunk) Roadpedia began this morning with officials from Ministry of Works Malaysia (MOW), Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation (MIDT) Sarawak and Public Works Department of Sarawak (JKRS) visiting two out of the 11 works packages of the on-going construction sites of Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak (PBHS).

The purpose of the event is to look at the latest progress of the construction of PBHS, from Telok Melano all the way to Miri.

Led by the MOW Secretary General, Dato Sri Zohari Akob, the entourage of some 100 people including media personnel, first made a site visit to the Telok Melano-Sematan stretch – the first Works Package Contract (WPC01)

In this site visit, the Project Delivery Partner (PDP) for the project is Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU).

Construction of the 33km long stretch is currently focused on asphalt laying, now that earthworks in the greenfield stretch is almost complete. This works package has a total of six bridges – Sungai Kiru, Kerambai, Pueh, Sungai Belinsah, Sungai Beduan and Sungai Samunsam which are taking shape now.

Installation of guardrails is progressing well along this construction stretch where road signage installation has started. Street lighting poles and cabling works have also commenced from the Sematan-Lundu road heading towards the first roundabout in the direction to Telok Melano.

The completion of the Telok Melano -Sematan stretch is expected to boost tourism as the picturesque fishing village of Telok Melano offers panoramic views and delicious seafood.

From Telok Melano-Sematan stretch, the entourage, the entourage proceeded to look at Sematan-Sungai Moyan stretch (WPC 02).

Along this stretch, the entourage was able to observe the on-going construction of the two Interchanges – Lundu and Bau. The works package has another four interchanges at Mile 4.5, Mile 6, Mile 7 and Mile 10.

WPC02 is the longest construction stretch of 95km among the 11WPCs under the PBHS. It has a total of 50 P-Turns with 24 at Lundu Section and 26 at Bau Section, 93 bus shelters and a total of 22 bridges.

The main contractor for both WPC01 and WPC02 is Samling Resources Sdn Bhd.

MOW, MIDT and JKRS are expected to continue on with their work visit for the remainder of WPC under the PBHS.